Lifestyle

Valentine's Day date ideas to impress your bae

Valentine's Day date ideas to impress your bae

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 06, 2023, 03:15 am 3 min read

Skip ordinary date nights for these exquisite ones this Valentine's Day

We are only a few days away from celebrating the festival of love, i.e., Valentine's Day on February 14. Of the many things you can do on this occasion to express your love, taking them out on a picture-perfect date night sounds like the best plan. So, if you are looking for ideas to woo your boo with a romantic date, look no further.

Recreate your first date with them

One of the most quirky and thoughtful date night ideas is to go back in time and recreate your first date with them. Book the same place, try getting the same table, wear the same clothes, show the same gestures, and witness how far you both have made it together! From jittery talks to never-ending conversations, reflect on your journey on a nostalgic note.

Go stargazing together

What is more romantic and feel-good than spending time with your significant other under the blanket of stars? Skip ordinary date nights for stargazing, so you can be with the star of your life, all the while spotting some celestial objects in the sky. And as you do so, don't forget to pack a blanket and a flask of hot chocolate to sip on.

Plan some activities that you both enjoy

Why only spend the night together when you can have the whole day to yourself? This Valentine's Day, instead of only going out for a meal and coming back, plan an entire day full of activities. From pottery classes and rock climbing to couples' cooking classes, painting, dancing, karaoke, and movies, you can plan events based on what you both enjoy doing the most.

Keep it spontaneous, fun, and curiosity-inducing

Not having a plan is also a plan. This Valentine's Day, take a break from planning as you keep it sudden and spontaneous. How, you ask? Well, this is trending a lot on TikTok and Instagram, where a person prepares two chits at a time, writes different activities on both, and the other person chooses one. Whatever shows up, you both go for it.

An outdoor retreat is always enjoyable

If you are planning to spend time away from the hustle and bustle of city life, travel is the perfect way to do so. Take a trip to your favorite location, spend time outdoors together, make more memories to cherish, and make this year's Valentine's Day extraordinary. You lovebirds can also enjoy adventure activities like hot air ballooning, bungee jumping, etc.