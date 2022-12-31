Lifestyle

2023 adventure list: Bookmark these 5 unmissable activities in India

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 31, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Make your 2023 filled with adventure

Make it a year full of adventure! We are only a few hours away from welcoming a fresh new year. And if you're planning to make it a lot more adventurous, there are multiple long weekends in 2023 during which you can satiate the adrenaline junkie in you. Here are five unmissable activities in India that you must include in your 2023 checklist.

Caving in Meghalaya

Meghalaya attracts a huge footfall for its mysterious caves that are a million years old. There are about 1,580 of them, out of which only 980 have been explored so far. The most famous of them is Krem Liat Prah in Jaintia Hills, which is 30,957 meters long, making it the longest of its kind in the entire world!

Paragliding in Bir Billing

A trip to Bir Billing is incomplete without paragliding, so make sure you are taking to the skies in 2023, quite literally! A normal paragliding flight here is usually 15 to 30 minutes long. Packages start from Rs. 3,000 onward, and you may find a host of local companies offering this service. The views are breathtaking, easily becoming the "high"-"light" of your 2023.

River rafting in Rishikesh

Besides garnering attention for its gorgeous landscapes, Rishikesh is also popular for its river rafting that happens throughout the year. Depending upon the choice of your package, you can enjoy this activity for about two to four hours any time between 7 am to 3 pm. There are three routes, 9 km, 16 km, and 25 km, full of rapids and sharp turns.

Mountain biking in Ladakh

Ladakh is a biker's paradise, for it is serene and adrenaline-inducing in equal measures. Rugged trails, picture-perfect landscapes, stunning rivers, beautiful skies, and high mountain peaks can easily make your new year worth cherishing. Pangong Tso, Leh to Zingchen, Skiu to Chilling, Warila-Khardungla-Nubra & Sham, and Stok, Stakna & Thiksey Monasteries are some of the best routes to plan a biking expedition.

Skydiving in Mysore

Thirty seconds of free-fall and then eight minutes of parachuting from an altitude of 10,000 feet can easily become the best time of your life. Skydiving in Mysore happens between 11 am to 5 pm and can be done both individually or in groups. The packages are available with customization in case you want to capture pictures or videos while you're in the air.