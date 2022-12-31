Lifestyle

5 books to help you achieve your New Year resolutions

Dec 31, 2022

Say yes to happiness and healing in 2023 with these books

2023 is just around the corner, and there's nothing better than planning all that you want to achieve this year. However, if your relationship with your New Year's resolutions has never moved beyond that sheet of paper you write them on, indulging in bibliotherapy may come to your rescue. Here are five books that can help you achieve your new resolutions this time.

'Better Than Before' by Gretchen Rubin

This book by Gretchen Rubin will enlighten you on how you can form new habits in the upcoming year. It also talks about how you can let go of older habits and unhealthy routines by inviting positive changes. For instance, if you want to improve your sleep quality, the book suggests you stop checking your phone right before you hit the sack.

'Happiness Becomes You' by Tina Turner

This one is a guide to changing your life for the good. The author, through this inspirational book, shares how one can overcome obstacles in life. Additionally, the book is replete with spiritual techniques and advice from sages that can help you rise above sorrows. She also shares how the principles of Buddhism have helped transform her life by overcoming despair and poverty.

'Atomic Habits' by James Clear

This book by James Clear reveals that when you are unable to change your habits, the problem is not you but your system. So irrespective of what your goals may be in 2023, this book offers a doable and effective framework for improving every day. It teaches you how to imbibe good habits and break the bad ones with real stories of award-winning artists.

'How We Heal' by Alexandra Elle

Alexandra Elle, through this book, inspires you to invite healing to your life and reclaim your peace. She shares a plethora of techniques for self-healing, boundary setting, mindfulness, and processing difficult emotions through journaling, meditation, etc. This book is the perfect read for those dealing with anxiety and emotional mayhem, those who want to practice self-care, and those who deeply engage in practicing journaling.

'Let Go' by Hugh Van Cuylenburg

If letting go is your theme in 2023, this book by Hugh Van Cuylenburg is what you need to read. In this book, the author shares his personal journey about shame, expectations, ego, fear of failure, the quest for control and perfection, and obsession with social media and how he overcame all these. Check out more such book recommendations.