From 'Champak' to 'Panchtantra,' here are 5 timeless desi comics

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 25, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Revisit your childhood by reading these five iconic comic books.

90s kids, unite! Remember the good old days of reading comic books? Well, today is the perfect occasion to relive those times. September 25 marks National Comic Book Day in the US, celebrating the existence of these adorable books of words juxtaposed with art. To commemorate this occasion, we are listing down five classic comic strips that we bet you have grown up reading.

Humorous 'Chacha Chaudhary'

The '90s famous comic Chacha Chaudhary was so well-written that it also became a popular TV show. And believe us, the short, red-turbaned Chacha Chaudhary was an OG uncle we all wanted to hang out with as kids. The storyline became all the more humorous with supporting characters like Chachi, Rocket the dog, and Sabu the tall assistant-cum-alien from Jupiter.

Values 'Tenali Raman'

Tenali Raman was sincerely one of the best comics that taught us many important life lessons. A poet who becomes an adviser in the court of King Krishnadevaraya, Tenali Raman had a penchant for solving issues using his wits and values. The comic showed the stories of 16th-century South India and quickly got converted into a popular cartoon for kids. Ah, those blissful days!

Witty 'Akbar Birbal'

If we had to settle upon one comic that tickled our funny bones back in the day, it has to be Akbar Birbal. This comic strip offered us a mixed bag of humor, comedy, knowledge, and wisdom. Birbal's ability to outwit other ministers at the court had us laugh out loud. Even his out-of-the-box solutions to complicated problems kept us hooked to the story.

Animal kingdom 'Panchtantra'

Panchtantra was an ancient Indian collection of animal fables in Sanskrit arranged within a frame story. From monkeys and elephants to crocodiles and lions, the entire animal kingdom was our friend back then. It was such a popular read that even today we remember the tales of the crocodile and the monkey, and the elephant and the sparrow, among others.

Stories, jokes, and puzzles 'Champak'

Champak was not just about amazing stories but mind-boggling brain teasers and hilarious jokes too. It featured tales with animals personified as the people we often meet in our day-to-day life. Additionally, the stories were accompanied by colorful illustrations that still have us love them to bits. Interestingly, you can still find champaks online. Check out more such book recommendations.