Start 2023 off right with these 5 healthy habits

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 31, 2022, 01:23 pm 2 min read

We are about to kick off the New Year 2023 in a day. Take a pledge this New Year to lead a lifestyle full of healthy habits. A healthy, active, and sustainable lifestyle must have a strong foundation, and to lay this foundation, adhere to these five healthy habits in your life and start off the New Year right.

Get enough sleep

A good night's sleep enhances your productivity and mood and prepares you for the rigors of tomorrow. To get a minimum of seven hours of sleep per night, ensure that you don't take caffeine after sunset, don't go to bed hungry or stuffed, include physical activities in your daytime, limit your daytime naps, and most importantly, stick to a sleep schedule.

Manage stress

Stress is neither good nor bad, it is how we react to the stressors that define everything about our lives. A minimum amount of stress is required to drive us to chase goals, complete tasks, and have some purpose. To learn to manage your stress better, practice healthy habits like meditation, taking a quick nap, unplugging from social media, and pursuing a hobby.

Drink more water

Water is essential for our existence. We don't need to stress enough to drink more; you already know. You should aim to drink about 3-4 liters of water per day. Monitor your urine color, if it's dark yellow, you should drink more water. Add a pinch of salt to your water as it helps your body absorb the water you drink.

Eat healthy food

Like hydration, eating healthy is also essential to our well-being. To ensure you are eating healthy, choose whole food sources for the majority of your meals, prioritize protein from a plant-based diet, and chew your food well for better absorption of nutrients. Try to eliminate industrial oils from your cooking, practice mindful eating, and consume at least two types of vegetables during each meal.

Stay more active

Play a sport or engage in some physical activity that keeps you regularly challenged and entertained. If you are not doing any exercise, at least go out for a walk, choose stairs over escalators, dance, walk your dog, or walk to work. The idea is to engage in more physical activity, be it washing your car or cleaning your backyard!