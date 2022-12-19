Lifestyle

Recession 2023: 5 side hustles to earn extra money

With economists broadly agreeing that we may enter a recession in 2023, it is time to get serious about money matters. It is only wise to have more means to earn extra. There are thousands of respectable means to earn money in your down times. With our list of five side hustles, you can earn extra money even while working with your primary employer.

Rent your spare room on Airbnb

If you have a spare room in your house, rent it on Airbnb as it offers a great platform to connect tenants with house owners. It is a great resource for people that are willing to rent out a spare room or even their entire home. You don't have to worry about any potential scams since the platform has a secured payment system.

Manage social media for small businesses

Many small businesses want their presence on social media but have no time or expertise to invest in posting on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Find out such businesses, contact them, and strike a deal to offer your services in exchange for a contracted monthly fee. You can manage social media accounts from anywhere on the planet with creativity and an internet connection.

Offer pet-sitting services

If you are an animal lover, then there's no better side gig than pet sitting. You don't need any specific skills to start out but just love for pets. However, taking care of pets is not as easy as it sounds. Take up this side hustle only if your compassion for animals comes before your need to earn extra cash.

Become a content creator

Create videos that educate viewers on a topic of your interest, review products, or just vlog about your daily life. You surely will get viewers if you stay persistent in your approach. There are millions of content-hungry viewers out there waiting for their favorite content creators to drop a new video. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram are great places to start with.

Teach school and college students online

If you have expertise in a particular subject or have experience in teaching students at a university in any subject, consider online tutoring. From teaching online from the comfort of your home, deciding teaching schedule on your own, to charging rates based on revenue goals, teaching online has many pros. You may have a relatively lower pay if you don't have a university education.