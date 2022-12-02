Lifestyle

Make the most of 2023 with these long weekends

Plan smart and take full advantage of these long weekeds.

If you thought that 2022 had a bunch of long weekends, wait for 2023. The year is packed with three- and four-day long weekends. You deserve to take breaks from the everyday hassles and pressures of the world. So, plan smart and take full advantage of these weekends. Cheer up, because we are here to tell you about all these long weekends.

Good Friday

Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) Saturday, April 8 Sunday, April 9 Pack your bags for a treasure trail to the jungle. Consider visiting Jim Corbett, Ranthambore, and Bandipur national parks for your best chance to spot the tiger. Or visit Dudhwa National Park, in Uttar Pradesh for a safari. Take along your DSLR and go for a calm bird-watching session at Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary.

Buddha Purnima

Friday, May 5 (Buddha Purnima) Saturday, May 6 Sunday, May 7 Beat the heat with some cool adventure activities in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Go for a scenic hike in Dharmshala with your friends. Situated in the lap of the Dhauladhar mountains in Dharmshala, Triund is also the perfect destination for hiking. You can also take a trip to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gandhi Jayanti

Saturday, September 30 Sunday, October 1 Monday, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) Take a tour to Bir-Billing for paragliding before the weather starts to get cold. Or, consider going to Kabini to explore wildlife. Soak in the beauty of Dhrudhiya Waterfalls in Mount Abu, in Rajasthan. You can also visit Tarkarli for diving and dolphin-spotting or enjoy camping near Shirota Lake near Lonavala.

Durga Puja/ Dussehra

Saturday, October 21 Sunday, October 22 Monday, October 23 (Maha Navami) Tuesday, October 24 (Dussehra) This is the perfect time to enjoy the weekend with your family. Get in the festive mood and visit Kolkata - the city bustling with Durga Puja celebrations for a five-day celebration. Or, ride an overnight bus to Rishikesh to explore the auspiciousness of the city and River Ganga.

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Saturday, November 25 Sunday, November 26 Monday, November 27 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) The month of November is best for exploring the picturesque coffee, rubber, and spice plantations of Wayanad, in Kerala. You can also go camping along the sidelines of Shirota Lake near Lonavala. Also consider a religious journey to Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, or even visit Khajurao, Madhya Pradesh to learn more about history.

Christmas

Saturday, December 23 Sunday, December 24 Monday, December 25 (Christmas) Witness snowfall in Kashmir in December as you go about the glacial sighting in this winter wonderland. Or, consider visiting Shillong to take on a boat ride over the crystal clear Unmgot River. The place becomes heavenly in December with a pleasant temperature ranging from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius.