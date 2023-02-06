Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Nora Fatehi! Check out her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Feb 06, 2023

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her amazing body and electric dance moves

Known for her super-fit body and electric dance moves, Canadian dancer, actor, and singer Nora Fatehi gained overnight success after her performance in Satyamev Jayate's song Dilbar which smashed all records. Following this, she continued sizzling the screen with back-to-back hit songs. Fatehi's regular dance sessions are the secret behind her chiseled body. Here's revealing the dancer's fitness secrets on her 31st birthday.

Fatehi does not hit the gym regularly

While she has a toned physique, you will be surprised to know that she is not a fan of hitting the gym and doing high-intensity workouts. "I don't hit the gym often, nor do I work out regularly as I tend to lose weight easily," she had said in an interview. Instead, Fatehi practices Pilates and often indulges in weight training and functional training.

Dancing is her first love

Fatehi is a huge fan of dancing. "Whenever I get a chance I definitely dance, not as much as I would like but I try to make time. I guess you can say that any form of workout or exercise for me would be dance!" she said. Belly dancing, pole dancing, hip hop, and contemporary forms are her favorites. She also walks every morning.

Fatehi follows a balanced diet and eats everything in moderation

The Garmi dancer follows a balanced diet and eats everything in moderation. She loves food and includes carbs in her diet as well. To prevent sugar cravings, she includes a lot of fruits in her daily diet. She also loves eating lots of healthy greens and veggies. Finally, she manages to drink a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Here's what her diet plan looks like

For breakfast, Fatehi usually has French toast with maple syrup, some fruits, and a cafe frappuccino without sugar. For lunch, she generally has rice and vegetables with chicken. She prefers having mixed sauce pasta with veggies and chicken for dinner. Sometimes she also has dal and rice or roti with mashed potatoes for dinner. She indulges in pizzas and burgers on cheat days.