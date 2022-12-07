Lifestyle

How to style your yoga pants for daily wear

Dec 07, 2022

Yoga pants are not only chic and stylish but also sporty, cool and comfortable

A popular fashion trend these days, athleisure wear is a combination featuring the best of fashion and sports which makes them not only stylish but also functional. The dynamic use of yoga pants made this trend popular when women started wearing them not only to the gym but also elsewhere. Namitha Kurapati, fashion designer at CloudTailor shares how to style yoga pants daily.

Style it with a shirt and blazer

One of the most elegant and stylish ways to style yoga pants is by pairing them with a classic blazer. It is a formal outfit and is perfect to wear to the office every day. Invest in a pair of yoga pants with pockets and pair it up with a long button-down shirt and a structured black-colored blazer. Finish your look with stylish loafers.

Pair it with a sweater

To create a comfy and chic winter look, pair your classic black yoga pants with a cream-colored oversized sweater. If it is too chilly outside, throw on a denim jacket over the sweater for a cool and trendy look. You can also go for bright-colored sweaters like red, green, or yellow to add a pop of color. Complete your look with over-the-knee boots.

Style it with a pretty dress

If you want to try something new, then pair your yoga pants with a pretty A-line or slip dress. You can layer the dress with a structured trench coat or an oversized cardigan for a more clean and stylish look this winter. This outfit can not only be worn to the office but also for casual get-togethers. Complete your look with heeled ankle-length boots.

Pair it with a skirt

For a chic and fashionable look, style your favorite yoga pants with a flowy mini skirt. You can wear a beige-colored turtleneck and a wide-brimmed hat to add sophistication and femininity to the overall look. This look is perfect for a shopping session or dinner with friends. Complete your look with a crossbody bag, nude makeup, minimal jewelry, and classic sneakers.

Style it with a biker jacket

If you want to go for an edgy and cool look this winter, pair your yoga pants with a killer black leather biker jacket. A biker jacket is a timeless piece and will never go out of style. You can pair the jacket with a chic neutral-colored crop top and your favorite pair of ankle boots. This outfit can be easily worn to parties.