5 turtleneck styles to keep you cozy this winter

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 23, 2022, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Turtlenecks will always be the favorite winter go-to fashion because it goes well with every range of clothing.

Tokyo residents have been asked to adorn turtlenecks this winter to save on energy bills. Isn't that crazy? "Warming the neck has a thermal effect. I'm wearing a turtleneck myself. This will save electricity," Yuriko Koike, governor, Tokyo, told reporters recently. Keeping in mind Koike's advice, ladies, have a look at these five types of turtlenecks and how to style them.

Classic tunic turtleneck

Typically made from fine wool or cotton, classic turtlenecks are body-fitted with a thin, roll-over neckline. Consider putting this slim silhouette under your blazer, coat, or jacket. They are light, warm, and cozy, and can be paired with a wide range of clothing such as tights, jeans, and skirts. This can be the best look for a relaxed outing on chilly winter days.

Funnel neck sweater

The funnel turtleneck is apt for those who are not too fond of fabrics reaching up to their ears. This type of turtleneck ends about halfway up your neck, unlike the classic ones. Go for a simple black funnel neck sweater and pair it with a crepe suede skirt. Complete this sexy look by putting on a pair of wedges or chunky heels.

Cowl neck sweater

Unlike tight-fitted necklines, Cowl neck sweaters have a slouchy and exaggerated neckline. The bulky and voluminous neckline gives off a casual, laid-back vibe. Dress them up by wearing them over a button-down shirt for a more put-together look. Pair them with tight-fitted jeans or a mini-skirt for a more casual look. Finish off with a comfy set of sneakers.

Zipper turtleneck

Zipper turtlenecks are those that have a zip going up from the chest to the top of the neck. These are more tight-fitted, neat, and classy in appearance. With zipper turtlenecks, you can always undo the top a little, adjusting the mood of the look whenever you want. Pair them with a loose-fit pair of jeans or cargo pants and ankle-length boots.

Oversized turtlenecks

Having a neckline that reaches right up to your jaw, these oversized turtlenecks are voluminous and overwhelm our figure. For a flattering fit, add a belt to your outfit. To achieve a more balanced look, avoid wearing flats and go for bolder pairs of shoes such as boots. Couple it with a pair of jeans and accessorize with hoop earrings to complete the ensemble.