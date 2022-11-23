Lifestyle

Anti-fit styling tips for women

Move over your skinny tops and jeans because it's time to look trendy and chic in oversized clothing. Not only are these easy to carry, but also extremely comfortable. The anti-fit silhouette trend is set to be the most followed trend this decade. Try out these easy-to-pull-off, trendy, and most of all, comfortable, anti-fit styling ideas and make heads turn everywhere you go.

Experiment with layers

Experimenting with layers not only enhances your aesthetic factor but also looks massively classy when paired with a fitted silhouette. Those extra layers make your whole appearance extremely versatile as they flatter every body type. Pair your anti-fit vest jacket with a fitted cami top and jeans, and get into your spool heels to complete this chic look.

Comfy ethnic look

Relaxed kurtis keep you feeling cool with enough room for your body to breathe. They are perfect for those long and tiring days which make you all sweaty. Pair your anti-fit kurti with palazzo pants and slip into a pair of Kolhapuri chappals to bring a chilled out-yet-traditional vibe. Don a bindi to complete your modern and fresh ethnic look.

Pair 'em with denim

If you prize comfort over style, then you will love the anti-fit jeans. They can assist you in both formal and casual wear. A pair of anti-fit jeans gives ample legroom and comfort despite being trendy. Wear yours to work by pairing it with a cropped blazer over a silk shirt. Finally, put on your kitten heels to give your appearance a formal flair.

Flowy dress

Crafted to minimize all your stress and bring comfort from am to pm, breezy dresses are a perfect outfit for casual outings. Flowy dresses are extremely versatile as they fit all body shapes and sizes. Wear a classic long-tiered maxi dress in pastels to add a soft feminine touch to your look. Keep it minimal with a printed sling bag and white sneakers.