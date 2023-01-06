Lifestyle

Work your booty with these 5 squat variants

Jan 06, 2023

Spice up your workout session by trying different variants of squats

Squats are a fundamental movement exercise that can benefit individuals in sports and performing basic everyday activities like running, hiking, climbing stairs, etc. While squats may seem like a boring exercise, you can spice up your workout with as many variations of squats as you want. Find below a list of five squat types to include in your next workout session.

Bodyweight air squats

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, chest lifted, and back straight. Keep your arms stretched out forward and parallel to the floor. Now lower down at a controlled tempo. Go down as low as possible while maintaining a straight back and broad chest, looking ahead. Make sure your knees are tracking over your toes. Rise back up to the top and repeat.

Walking lunges

Assume a split stance by stepping one leg forward. Your feet should be roughly spaced shoulder-width apart. Keep as much pressure on the front working leg as possible. Now lower your body until your rear leg's knee cap gently touches the floor. Lift up and take a step forward with your rear leg. Repeat the squat. Keep squatting and stepping forward with alternate legs.

Single leg squats

Stand up with your feet waist-width apart. Raise one foot off the ground and stretch it out in front of you. Raise your arms in front of you to counterbalance. Lower your body slowly until your standing thigh is parallel to the floor. Push through your foot to stand up and repeat. Shift to the other leg and do the same.

Jump squats

Stand on your feet, shoulder-width apart. Keep your hands stretched out in front of your chest and your toes slightly turned outward. Squat down keeping your chest lifted and back straight. As you push your hips back, slowly shift your weight from your heels to your toes. When completely on your toes, jump as high as you can. Land on your toes and repeat.

Dumbbell split squat

Assume a split stance by stepping one leg forward, and keeping your feet roughly spaced shoulder-width apart. Hold dumbbells by your sides with your palms facing each other. Keep your back straight, and chest lifted, and hinge your hips to squat down. Feel the pressure in your thighs as you go down. Push through your feet to rise back to the standing position. Repeat.