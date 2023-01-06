Lifestyle

Add a splash of color-of-the-year viva magenta to your home

Add a splash of color-of-the-year viva magenta to your home

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 06, 2023, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Viva magenta is the Pantone's Color of the year 2023

After much research and consideration, the Pantone Color Institute revealed the color of the year for 2023 in December. It's viva magenta, a joyful, empowering, and optimistic shade of color. What better way to start 2023 than by incorporating this powerful color into your home decor? Read on to know how you can splash this exhilarating color into your space.

Pantone's definition of viva magenta

Viva magenta is the perfect demonstration of strength and positivity. According to Pantone, the color is a "nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool." Pantone further states, viva magenta is "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time" and "a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative."

Introduce magenta-colored accessories

You can introduce viva magenta into your space with home decor accessories such as lampshades, cushions, wall hangings, and portraits. Accessories like a small decorative flamingo statue, plant terrarium, candles, etc, immersed in this exhilarating color would add striking elements to a table setting. Combine viva magenta with deep contrasting colors, such as sage green or pale grey, to tone down its intensity.

Spice up your space with wallpaper

Painting the wall with this rich and intense color may not be a good idea, as it may make your space look a bit heavy and dark. Instead, install wallpaper to create an accent wall with a slight touch of viva magenta to spread good vibes. Choose wallpaper with a light-colored background, preferably white, and with a little splash of the vibrant viva magenta.

Play up with the textiles

The color viva magenta exudes a certain level of playfulness, excitement, and creativity. When integrating it into your room, experiment with textiles such as pillow covers, bed sheets, carpets, rugs, or even curtains. However, make sure not to overdo it. Use a shiny or lacquered finish for this bold color on your upholstery for your sofa or wing chairs.

Add some floral fragrance with the touch of viva magenta

There are plenty of flowers in this particular magenta color such as alstroemeria, amaryllis, anemone, cymbidium, gerbera, among many others. Get a fabulous new floral arrangement of these flowers and display them prominently on your center table. Pantone rightly states, "It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength."