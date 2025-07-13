When, where to watch 'Superman' after theatrical run
What's the story
James Gunn's Superman, which hit theaters on July 11, will be available for streaming on HBO Max (JioHotstar in India) around early October 2025, reported Filmibeat. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, Superman's nemesis. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with a current rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Plot summary
'Superman': A new beginning for DC Universe
Superman explores Clark Kent's struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his desire for a normal life on Earth. The film introduces both familiar and new characters, including fan favorites like Lois, Lex, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl. The film marks the beginning of Gunn's new DC Universe (DCU) franchise, which he has been developing since he took over DC Studios with Peter Safran in 2022.
Cast and crew
Film also stars Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced
Apart from Corenswet, Brosnahan, and Hoult, Superman also features Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (a Green Lantern), and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. The film was edited by William Hoy and Craig Alpert with cinematography by Henry Brahman. It was reportedly produced on a budget of $225 million. Read our review of the movie here.