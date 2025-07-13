When, where to watch 'Superman' after theatrical run

Plot summary

'Superman': A new beginning for DC Universe

Superman explores Clark Kent's struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his desire for a normal life on Earth. The film introduces both familiar and new characters, including fan favorites like Lois, Lex, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl. The film marks the beginning of Gunn's new DC Universe (DCU) franchise, which he has been developing since he took over DC Studios with Peter Safran in 2022.