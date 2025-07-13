Gianni Infantino defends FIFA Club World Cup, calls it 'successful'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the Club World Cup, calling it "already the most successful club competition in the world." His statement comes despite widespread criticism of the tournament. Infantino pointed out that the event has generated over $2 billion in revenue, which he said translates to "$33 million per match." Here's more.

Success declaration Infantino declares beginning of golden era of global club football Infantino declared that the Club World Cup marks the beginning of a "golden era of global club football." Speaking at Trump Tower in New York on the eve of Sunday's final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Infantino said: "The golden era of global club football has started. We can say definitely that this Fifa Club World Cup has been a huge, huge, huge success. Of course, there are a lot of positives, some negatives."

Criticism response Infantino responds to complaints about weather conditions and pitch quality Infantino responded to the criticism of low match attendance, noting that no league in the world, except for the Premier League, can boast an average of 40,000 spectators per match. He also addressed complaints from players like Jude Bellingham and Reece James about weather conditions and pitch quality in the US. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez had earlier described the heat as "very dangerous."