What's the story

Crystal Palace snatched a late point in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, extending the Blues's winless run into 2025.

Matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2024/25 season saw Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized for Palace in the 82nd minute after Cole Palmer's early goal had put Chelsea ahead.

The result marks Chelsea's fourth consecutive game without a victory, further dampening their Premier League title aspirations.