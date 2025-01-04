Crystal Palace hold Chelsea 1-1 in Premier League: Key stats
What's the story
Crystal Palace snatched a late point in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, extending the Blues's winless run into 2025.
Matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2024/25 season saw Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized for Palace in the 82nd minute after Cole Palmer's early goal had put Chelsea ahead.
The result marks Chelsea's fourth consecutive game without a victory, further dampening their Premier League title aspirations.
Opening strike
Palmer's early goal puts Chelsea ahead
Despite the near sub-zero temperatures, Palmer scored an early goal for Chelsea. He skillfully maneuvered the ball past Dean Henderson in the 14th minute of play.
Jadon Sancho, who outplayed Chris Richards with a clever move before delivering a cross into the area, assisted this impressive finish.
The initial stages of the match were dominated by Chelsea's wingers who frequently had possession and created problems for Palace defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz.
Game shift
Crystal Palace rallies after Chelsea's early lead
After Chelsea's early goal, Crystal Palace started to find their feet in the match. Mateta had a close call after being set up by Munoz.
Despite these attempts, the first half was one to forget for Enzo Maresca's side with Nicolas Jackson and Premier League debutant Josh Acheampong both missing scoring opportunities.
After the half-time break, Eberechi Eze missed a big chance moments into the second half, but Palace kept pushing for an equalizer.
Late drama
Mateta's late equalizer secures point for Crystal Palace
Chelsea's Robert Sanchez was forced to make an impressive save to deny Richards, as Palace continued their search for an equalizer.
A penalty appeal by Chelsea was dismissed after a VAR review of Mitchell's challenge on Neto.
Mateta's late goal in the 82nd minute finally paid off Palace's persistent efforts, securing them a point and moving them six points clear of the relegation zone.
Information
Match stats and points table
Chelsea managed one shot on target from 15 attempts. Palace had six shots on target from 13 attempts. The Blues dominated possession (63%) and owned a pass accuracy of 86%. Chelsea are 4th with 36 points (W10 D6 L4). Palace are 15th with 21 points. This was their 9th draw of the season.
Palmer
Palmer is involved in 19 Premier League goals this season
Palmer, who scored the opener, has raced to 13 goals this season in the Premier League.
He also owns six assists to be involved in 19 goals this season.
In 53 Premier League games for the Blues, Palmer has raced to 35 goals. He also has 17 assists.
In 67 matches for Chelsea, Palmer owns 38 goals in all competitions.
Information
Sancho registers his 10th Premier League assist
Sancho played his 14th Premier League match for the Blues after joining from Manchester United. He owns two goals and 4 assists. Overall, he has 10 assists in the Premier League.