Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United suffered their first home defeat under coach Ruben Amorim, losing to Forest.

The game saw Forest take an early lead, United equalize, but then fall behind again due to a goalkeeping error and a subsequent goal.

Despite Bruno Fernandes' efforts, United couldn't level the score, marking Forest's first win at Old Trafford in 30 years and a significant blow to Amorim's coaching record.

Nottingham Forest won 3-2 at Old Trafford

Manchester United suffer 1st home defeat under Ruben Amorim

By Rajdeep Saha 01:19 am Dec 08, 202401:19 am

What's the story Manchester United were handed a 3-2 defeat by Nottingham Forest, their first loss at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim. Nikola Milenkovic, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Chris Wood scored for Forest in the match. The win took Forest to fifth in the Premier League table while United dropped to the 13th position.

Match progression

Forest's early lead and United's response

The match started with Nikola Milenkovic handing Forest an early lead in the first two minutes. However, Manchester United responded quickly through Rasmus Hojlund. The game turned in the second half when a goalkeeping error from Andre Onana allowed Morgan Gibbs-White to score for Forest, regaining their lead.

Game dynamics

Forest extend lead, United struggle to equalize

After Gibbs-White's goal, Chris Wood doubled Forest's lead. Bruno Fernandes did manage to score for United but was substituted later, leaving the side short of creativity. Despite Fernandes's attempts, United failed to find an equalizer against a resolute Forest side that held on to their lead. This is Forest's first win at Old Trafford in three decades.

Coach's record

Amorim's coaching record takes a hit

The defeat at Old Trafford is a massive dent to Amorim's coaching record. Before this, he had only lost back-to-back top-flight league games once in his career. Now, he has witnessed the same at Manchester United. This loss comes as a bitter pill for Amorim and his side as they continue to find their feet in the Premier League season.