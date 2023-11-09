Champions League, FC Copenhagen stun Manchester United 4-3: Key stats

Manchester United suffered a chaotic 4-3 defeat (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester United suffered a chaotic 4-3 defeat away in Denmark as FC Copenhagen stunned the visitors on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. United went 2-0 up and were cruising along after Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace. However, a controversial red card for Marcus Rashford led to Copenhagen's growth in stature. United conceded twice late on to surrender the clash.

United are bottom of Group A

United's faltering campaign took another low road as they are bottom in Group A. United have conceded 11 goals in four matches and lost 4-3 away from home twice (also to Bayern Munich). Erik ten Hag's men, who won 1-0 versus Copenhagen at home, suffered a telling 3-2 defeat against Galatasaray before that. United are in danger of being eliminated.

Dismal records for Manchester United

As per Opta, Manchester United lost a Champions League match in which they led by 2+ goals for the first time. Meanwhile, this was United's first defeat after taking a two-goal lead since September 2014 against Leicester City (5-3) across competitions. United have lost nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74.

More sorry stats for Manchester United

Manchester United are the first team on record (2003-04 onwards) to concede a penalty in each of their opening four matches in a UEFA Champions League campaign. MUFC are the first side to score two goals, have a player sent off, and concede a penalty in the first half of a UEFA Champions League match since Bayern Munich against Manchester City in November 2014.

A rare red card for Rashford

Marcus Rashford received only his second red card in 374 Manchester United appearances across competitions, and a first since September 2018 versus Burnley.

Hojlund and Roony claim these records

Hojlund is the first player to score five goals in his first four Champions League appearances for United. He is also the youngest (20 years and 277 days) to score twice in an away Champions League match for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, FC Copenhagen's Roony Bardghji is the youngest player to score against Manchester United in the Champions League (17 years, 358 days).

How did the first half pan out?

Hojlund scored twice with close-range finishes for United. However, things changed when Rashford was trying to protect the ball in his half and accidentally stepped onto the ankle of Elias Jelert. He was shown red after the referee was called to the pitchside monitor. Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back before a harsh handball call on Harry Maguire saw Diogo Goncalves score a penalty.

United lose composure despite leading 3-2

United did well in the second half and kept the score to 2-2 with 10 men. Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty in the 69th minute which was awarded via VAR for a handball by Lukas Lerager. United lost composure as mistakes followed when Copengahen showed urgency. Lerager scored the equalizer before substitute Bardghji hammered home.

United could see their European journey end

Bayern Munich have already qualified for the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray, who host United next. United now face an uphill task and could see their European journey end sheepishly.