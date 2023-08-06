Five strikers to watch out for in Premier League 2023-24

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 06, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

Haaland won the Premier League Golden Boot last season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland)

The Premier League 2023-24 season is set to kick off on August 11 and once again the focus will be on the goalscorers. Last season, Erling Haaland joined the league and swept aside teams. One expects to see several other big-money signings make their mark. Strikers must get the right supply and then turn them in, Here we decode the strikers in the mix.

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United

Manchester United have landed talented striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a £72m fee. The 20-year-old striker scored 10 times in 34 appearances for Atalanta last season. Hojlund is known for his explosive pace, power, and physicality and will be looking to lead the lines for Erik ten Hag's men. However, he will miss the start of the season because of an injury.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea

Chelsea snapped up Villareal's talented marksman Nicolas Jackson for £31.8m. The 22-year-old Senegalese will look to light up the Premier League just like he did in La Liga. Jackson is known as a sensational ball carrier coupled with his great speed and burst of acceleration. The youngster enjoys getting involved in the buildups and is someone who will also create a lot of chances.

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal

One of the best signings from the last season, Arsenal struck gold by roping in Gabriel Jesus. An efficient dribbler, who can play all across the frontline, Jesus possesses great technical ability and an eye for goals. He netted 11 goals while setting up eight assists last season. Arsenal will need to get goals from elsewhere as Jesus is currently injured.

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool

Liverpool's big-money signing from last season, Darwin Nunez fell flat considering his lofty standards. The Uruguayan scored 15 goals in 41 appearances last season. Nunez never shies away from taking his shots and possesses top speed. His intelligent movements in the penalty area make him a massive goal threat. However, with all the talent, he needs to step up in the upcoming season.

Erling Haaland, Manchester City

At 23, Haaland is easily one of the best footballers around right now. Manchester City brought him to the Premier League last season and he was simply unstoppable. Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for City, 36 of them came in the PL, helping him win the Golden Boot. He has the power, physicality and instincts of a true number nine.

