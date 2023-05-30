Sports

Chelsea appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their manager: Decoding his stats

Chelsea have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, replacing Graham Potter, who was sacked in April after less than seven months in charge. The former Spurs manager has signed a two-year deal with the Blues with an option of extending another year further. Frank Lampard joined the club as a caretaker manager in between to end the current campaign. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea are one of the top clubs in the Premier League and have enjoyed a lot of success in the last decade.

However, their change in ownership saw their former manager Thomas Tuchel get sacked. Potter, who succeeded him was also shown the door after six months of appointment.

Chelsea finished 12th this season and they hope Pochettino to turn things around.

Big task at hand for Pochettino

Chelsea's new owners have flexed their financial muscle with some new signings to get back to the top of the PL. But that has not worked as the team majorly lacked cohesion and direction. Pochettino will have a big task at hand with a bloated and directionless squad. However, his last assignment with Spurs will give a lot of faith to the Blues.

Here's a look at Pochettino's numbers

Pochettino made a name for himself at Espanyol. He managed 161 matches and won 53 of them (D38, L70). He then joined Southampton, and in 60 games, he had 23 wins (D18, L19). In 2014, he joined Tottenham and he managed 293 matches, winning 159 games (D62, L72). Paris Saint-Germain came calling in 2021 and he won 55 out of 84 matches (D15, L14).

A look at his Premier League numbers

Pochettino's Premier League introduction happened when he joined Southampton in 2013. The Argentine tactician has featured in 256 Premier League matches combined for Southampton and also for Spurs. Out of which, he has recorded 132 wins and 61 draws while suffering 63 defeats. His teams have played a very vibrant attacking football which has allowed them to score 445 goals while shipping in 272.

Pochettino's trophy cabinet

Pochettino has been a highly reputed manager in all over Europe. His philosophy has helped him win many intangible trophies starting from making Southampton competitive in the Premier League to helping Spurs reach the Champions League final in 2019. He won the French Cup and the French Super Cup with PSG in the 2020-21 season and bagged the Ligue 1 in the following season.