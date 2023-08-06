WI vs India: Will rain hinder 2nd T20I in Guyana?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 06, 2023 | 02:14 pm 2 min read

WI are leading the five-match series 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The second T20I between West Indies and India is under the threat of being affected by rain. Notably, the Men in Blue are seeking a series-leveling victory in the contest, having narrowly lost the opener by four runs. The home team, on the other hand, will look to extend its lead in the five-match series. Here we look at the weather report.

Rain likely to affect the contest

The second T20I will be played at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on August 6. According to AccuWeather, there is a 7% probability of rain. It grows further up to 71% in the afternoon. The match has a 10:30am local time (8:00pm IST). Hence, the game is at least expected to witness some passing showers. The temperature would be around 29° C.

Second Test was affected by rain

One game of India's ongoing tour of WI and USA has already been affected by rain. The weather played a spoilsport in the second and final Test in Trinidad as the game ended in a draw. India would have been gutted with the result as they were significantly ahead in the contest. Moreover, they missed out on crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points.

How did the series opener pan out?

West Indies opted to bat and put up a score of 149/6. Nicholas Pooran (41) started well before slowing down as skipper Rovman Powell (48) made his presence felt with a timely knock. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece. In response, India saw debutant Tilak Varma score 39 but wickets were lost at crucial junctures. A timid approach hurt India.

Pitch report of the second T20I

With the Georgetown track being on the slower side, batters would be required to show application. Spinners can be mighty effective. Notably, 122 reads the average first innings score here in T20Is. 164 by West Indies against Bangladesh last year is the highest successfully chased target here. Overall in T20 cricket, chasing sides have won 28 of the 53 matches here.

Here are the Probable XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

