R Ashwin displaces Harbhajan as India's second-highest wicket-taker (international cricket)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 24, 2023 | 12:01 pm 3 min read

Ashwin has raced to 712 international wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Another day and another massive feat for Ravichandran Ashwin as the off-spinner has become the second-highest wicket-taker among Indians in international cricket. On Sunday, he went past former spinner Harbhajan Singh's tally of 711 scalps. The ongoing second and final Test against West Indies marked his milestone. He reached the feat in the third innings. Here we decode Ashwin's stats at the highest level.

Ashwin's journey at the highest level

Ashwin made his international debut in 2010 and he soon displaced Harbhajan as India's primary spinner across formats. Though he has been in and out of India's white-ball teams since 2017, the 36-year-old continues to be a formidable force in Tests. He is India's second-highest and overall, the ninth-highest wicket-taker in the format. Ashwin's batting skills have also benefited India.

Ashwin goes past Harbhajan

Harbhajan scalped 711 wickets in international cricket (707 for India, 4 for Asia XI). Standing in his 272nd international game, Ashwin has now raced to 712 wickets at a stellar average of 25.70. Among Indians, he is now only behind Anil Kumble (953) in terms of wickets. He stands 14th in the overall list. Ashwin is now only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (1,347) among off-spinners.

A look at his Test numbers

Ashwin has now raced to 489 scalps in 94 Tests at 23.66. The tally includes 34 five-wicket hauls, the most among active cricketers. He also owns eight 10-wicket hauls in a match, the joint-fourth-most for any bowler. Kumble with 619 scalps is the only Indian ahead of him. Among off-spinners, he is only behind Muralitharan (800) and Nathan Lyon (496).

His numbers in white-ball cricket

Besides taking over 480 Test wickets, the off-spinner has accounted for 151 wickets in 113 ODIs at an economy of 4.94. His best figures in the format read 4.94. The first Indian to scalp 50 T20I wickets, Ashwin owns 72 wickets in 65 appearances in the format (ER: 6.91). The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls with his best figures being 4/8.

Ashwin among these elite all-rounders

Ashwin, who also owns 4,076 runs, is among the only seven all-rounders with the double of 4,000 runs and 700 wickets in international cricket. Shaun Pollock, Shane Warne, Chaminda Vaas, Daniel Vettori, Wasim Akram, and Stuart Broad are the others with this feat. Meanwhile, no other bowler has taken even 640 international wickets since Ashwin's India debut in June 2010.

How has the Trinidad Test shaped up?

India, who are 1-0 up in the series, posted 438 while batting first. While Virat Kohli (121) hammered a ton, skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61), and Ashwin (56) contributed with fifties. Mohammed Siraj's fifer meant WI were folded for 255. India declared their second innings at 181/2, setting a target of 365. The hosts were 76/2 at stumps on Day 4.

