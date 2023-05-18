Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 18, 2023, 11:30 am 3 min read

Shikhar dhawan is the highest run-getter against RR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 66 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the tussle between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. While the loser will officially get knocked out of the playoff race, the winner will keep their outside chances alive. As neither of the two teams can exceed 14 points, they must boost their NRR significantly. Here we look at the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

RR and PBKS have played each other a total of 25 times in the IPL. The Royals have a superior record with 14 wins in comparison to PBKS's 11 victories (including Super-Over wins). PBKS claimed a narrow five-run win when these two sides met earlier in the same. ﻿Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Nathan Ellis (4/30) starred for the Kings in that contest.

Here are the stadium stats

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host this clash on May 19. 8.97 is the average run rate batting first in IPL at this venue. Only one game has been played here this season so far which saw Delhi Capitals claiming a 15-run win after posting 213. PBKS's 232/2 against RCB in 2011 is still the highest score at this venue.

Highest run-getter versus RR

With 662 runs in 23 games at 33.10, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-getter versus RR in IPL. While the tally includes seven fifties, his strike rate reads 129.54. As mentioned, Dhawan smoked an unbeaten 56-ball 86 when the two sides met earlier in the season. He has raced to 356 runs in 10 games this season (SR: 142.97).

Chahal can accomplish this feat

Yuzvendra Chahal requires a couple of wickets to complete 50 scalps for Rajasthan Royals. Chahal, who would stand in his 31st game for RR, can become the second-fastest bowler to complete 50 wickets for a franchise after Kagiso Rabada (27 matches). The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, the leg-spinner has raced to 21 wickets in 13 matches this season at an economy of 8.02.

A look at the approaching milestones

Trent Boult (49) and Ravichandran Ashwin (47) can complete 50 powerplay wickets in IPL. Jos Buttler is one hit away from completing 150 maximums in IPL. Sanju Samson (5,977) can complete 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Sam Curran needs a maximum to complete 100 sixes in the 20-over format. Jitesh Sharma must clear the fence eight times to get the same milestone.

Here are the key performers

Liam Livingstone smothered a fiery 48-ball 94 in his preceding outing. Prabhsimran Singh recently smashed a hundred versus DC. Arshdeep Singh has raced to 16 wickets in 13 games though his economy rate (9.67) is on the higher side. With 21 wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal is RR's leading wicket-taker this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal (575) is the only RR batter with 400-plus runs in IPL 2023.

