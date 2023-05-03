Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan, Suryakumar help MI chase 215 against PBKS

Ishan and SKY shared a century stand (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

﻿Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Punjab Kings in match number 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The five-time champions successfully chased down 215, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav slamming half-centuries. Tilak Varma (26*) and Tim David (19*) got MI home. Earlier, A 119*-run stand between Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma powered PBKS.

How did the match pan out?

PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh after MI elected put them in to bat. The Kings were 95/3 after they lost Matthew Short in the 12th over. However, a 119*-run stand between Livingstone and Jitesh propelled PBKS past the 200-run mark. MI had a similar start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck. Ishan, SKY, Tilak, and David then contributed to MI's win (216/4).

Livingstone hammers MI bowlers

Livingstone came to the middle after Dhawan departed in the eighth over. He started off with singles before punishing Piyush Chawla and Akash Madhwal. PBKS were 95/3 after they lost Short in the 12th over. However, Livingstone and Jitesh added a 119-run stand to get PBKS past 200. The former brought up his half-century off 32 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes).

Jitesh smashes a 27-ball 49*

Jitesh duly complemented Livingstone during the partnership. His lofted straight drives were a treat to watch. The Indian uncapped batter, who has been in terrific form in IPL 2023, continued his exploits. He smashed 49* off 27 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. This is now his career-best score in the cash-rich league.

2,000 runs in T20s

During the match, Jitesh raced to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. He now owns 2,026 runs from 86 matches at an average of 29.79. The tally includes a strike rate of 149.85. Jitesh has smashed nine fifties in the format as of now. He also owns a T20 century. Jitesh has smacked 201 fours and 90 sixes as of now.

Rohit completes 200 T20 matches for MI

MI skipper Rohit added another feather to his cap tonight. He became just the second player to feature in 200 matches for MI in T20 cricket. Kieron Pollard remains the only player with this feat so far (211). Notably, only Harbhajan Singh has represented MI in 150 or more matches in the shortest format (158). Rohit has led MI to five IPL titles.

Ishan slams a 41-ball 75

Although Rohit departed quite early, his opening partner Ishan launched his counter-attack. The latter smashed a 41-ball 75, a knock laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. It was his second half-century of the ongoing season. Ishan now has 14 fifties in the IPL history. He also raced past 2,100 runs in the cash-rich league during the match.

An incredible knock from SKY

Suryakumar has been in sublime form after regaining his rhythm in the shortest format. He followed his 55 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a 31-ball 66 against PBKS. The Indian batter smacked 8 fours and 2 sixes, having finished with a strike rate of 212.90. As a result, SKY raced past 2,900 runs in the IPL. He averages 30.01 in the league.