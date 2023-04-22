Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings smash 214/8 versus Mumbai Indians

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2023, 09:28 pm 2 min read

Sam Curran stood tall for Punjab with a classy 55 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings posted a mammoth score of 214/8 versus Mumbai Indians in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. PBKS punished MI for some ordinary bowling in the final five overs after struggling before that. Sam Curran stood tall for Punjab with a classy 55. Jitesh Sharma smashed a 7-ball 25. Here's more.

How did PBKS fare in powerplay?

PBKS managed 58/1 in the powerplay (1-6 overs). Cameron Green got the key wicket of Matthew Short in the third over. Prabhsimran Singh scored 25 from 15 and Atharva Taide's 11-ball 19 helped PBKS move on. Piyush Chawla went for 12 in his first over, to sum up, the powerplay. Prabhsimran and Taide ensured the boundaries arrived for Punjab.

MI pull things back in the middle overs

Arjun Tendulkar handed MI their second wicket in the seventh over, dismissing Prabhsimran for a 17-ball 26. Chawla bowled a brilliant eighth over before Jofra Archer conceded 10. Chawla then pegged back PBKS, picking two scalps in his third over. PBKS were 83/4 after 10 overs and managed 38 in the next five to be on 118/4 after 15 overs.

PBKS maximize at the death

Arjun was left stunned as Curran and Harpreet slaughtered him for runs in the 16th over. He gave away 31 runs, conceding six boundaries, a wide, and a no-ball. Archer failed to bring an impact, conceding 13 next. In the 18th over, Green was punished. He conceded 25 runs, despite taking a wicket. 27 runs were scored in the next two overs (Wickets: 3).

Curran, Harpreet, and Jitesh deserve the plaudits

Curran's 55 was laced with five fours and four sixes. He struck at 189.66. Harpreet's 28-ball 41 was significant as well. He shared a pivotal 92-run stand alongside Curran for the fifth wicket. Credit should go to Jitesh, who came in and spanked four mighty sixes. striking at 357.14. Curran smashed his third IPL fifty.