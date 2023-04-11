Sports

IPL 2023: Axar, Warner guide DC to 172 against MI

Warner and Axar took DC past 160 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals compiled 172 against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. David Warner gave DC a positive start, while Axar Patel helped them finish well. Both of them completed their half-centuries. Piyush Chawla was the pick of MI's bowlers, having taken three wickets. Jason Behrendorff initiated DC's lower-order collapse.

DC manage 51/1 in Powerplay

Warner and Prithvi Shaw looked in terrific touch after MI skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field. The duo collected 33 runs before spinner Hrithik Shokeen dismissed Shaw. Meanwhile, Arshad Khan conceded 12 runs in his first over. Manish Pandey joined Warner in the middle, and the two kept the Capitals afloat in the Powerplay. DC managed 51/1 in the first six overs.

Chawla takes a three-fer

After the dismissal of Shaw, Warner and Pandey added 43 runs for the second wicket. Leg-spinner Chawla then dismissed Pandey to break the crucial partnership. Riley Meredith removed Yash Dhull before Chawla got rid of both Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav. Chawla was the standout bowler, having completed three wickets for just 22 runs in four overs.

Another half-century for Warner

Warner once again struck at the start. Although his strike rate was questionable, the DC skipper reached his third fifty of the season. Warner touched the 50-run mark off 43 balls. The 36-year-old now has 58 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. Warner has a total of 62 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. He smashed 51 off 47 balls (6 fours).

A scintillating knock by Axar

All-rounder Axar compensated for Warner's sluggish knock. He continued his exploits, having struck the bowlers all around the ground. The Indian batter slammed a 22-ball half-century in the 18th over. Notably, it was his maiden half-century in the IPL. Axar racked up 54 off 25 balls with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes. Behrendorff finally dismissed him toward the end.

A game-changing over from Behrendorff

Behrendorff bowled a game-changing over (19th) at the death. He dismissed Axar on the very first delivery before getting Warner two balls later. On the next ball, Kuldeep Yadav departed after getting run-out. Behrendorff then dismissed Abishek Porel to get his third and the over's fourth wicket. Like Kuldeep, Behrendorff too finished with a three-fer, having registered figures worth 3-0-23-3.