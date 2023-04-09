Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS: Aiden Markram elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

SRH skipper Aiden Markram has opted to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes this season. SRH have lost their first two matches, while PBKS won two on the bounce. SRH will be keen to showcase their strengths after being outplayed so far. SRH skipper Aiden Markram has opted to bowl.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the enthralling encounter. There are a lot of runs for the batters on this pitch. Spinners will also get some help as the match progresses. 7.97 is the average run rate for teams batting first here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

Here's the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other in 19 matches in the IPL. SRH hold the upper hand with 13 victories, while PBKS have registered seven wins. In the last meeting, PBKS scripted a five-wicket win over SRH. Sunrisers posted 157/8, batting first, but in response, PBKS chased it down in only 15.1 overs. Liam Livingstone steered them home with a 22-ball 49*.

Matthew Short to make his IPL debut for PBKS

Matthew Short was handed his Punjab Kings cap from Trevor Bayliss. In 67 20-over matches, he has scored 1,409 runs at 23.88. With the ball, he has claimed 22 scalps at 33.41.

Two new caps for SRH

Markram confirmed that Heinrich Klaasen and Mayank Markande have been handed their caps. Markande will look to shore up SRH's spin unit. Klaasen adds experience and brings quality as an aggressive batter.

Here are the two teams

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.