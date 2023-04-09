Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Decoding the key player battles

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were dismissed by spinners against KKR (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with the intention of getting back to winning ways. RCB will be aiming to bounce back at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium against LSG. Both teams are studded with superstars and it will be enthralling to see them fight it out on the field. Here's more.

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form in the tournament since 2018. He has scored 3,227 since IPL 2018, the highest by any batter in this period. He will be up against Mohammed Siraj, who has scalped 17 powerplay wickets since IPL 2020. In 5 IPL meetings, Rahul has slammed 91 runs at a strike rate of 193.61 against Siraj, without getting dismissed.

Quinton de Kock vs Karn Sharma

Quinton de Kock will look to start his IPL 2023 with a big score against RCB. His main challenge will be against RCB's leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who dismissed him twice in as many IPL meetings. De Kock has taken the aggressive route against the spinner, scoring 15 runs in nine balls at a strike rate of 166.66 but also perished both times.

Virat Kohli vs Krunal Pandya

Virat Kohli will have to do the heavy lifting for RCB and given his nature of dismissals, Rahul may opt for Krunal Pandya early on. Krunal has dismissed Kohli once in 10 IPL meetings. However, he has kept Kohli quiet as he has scored only 79 runs in 80 balls (SR: 98.75). Kohli owns an IPL strike rate of only 116.75 against left-arm spinners.

Glenn Maxwell vs Amit Mishra

Glenn Maxwell is coming back from a long injury layoff and is due a big score. However, he may have to tackle Amit Mishra operating in the middle overs. In six IPL meetings, Mishra has dismissed him five times. While Maxwell has slammed 66 runs in 35 balls against Mishra (SR: 188.57) The Australian dasher strikes at 162.78 against spin in the IPL.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this match. It is a batting paradise as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. 8.75 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward on April 10 (Monday).

