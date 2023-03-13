Sports

India win 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar series 2-1, reach WTC final: Stats

The Ahmedabad Test ended in a draw

The fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, ended in a draw. Australia managed 175/2 in the second innings and took a 70-plus lead before the two teams shook hands. Virat Kohli's 186 powered India to 571 after Australia compiled 480, batting first. India have won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 and reached the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The summary of 4th Test

Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) clocked centuries as Australia posted 480 while batting first. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a six-wicket haul (6/91). India got off to a brilliant start as their top-four batters got runs. Besides Kohli, opener Shubman Gill also smashed 128, with India managing 571. Travis Head (90) and Labuschagne (63*) slammed fifties for Australia in the second innings (175/2).

Kohli registers his 28th Test century, first since 2019

While the Ahmedabad Test saw a flurry of records, the ones by Kohli stood out. He finally ended his century drought, having reached the three-figure mark for the 28th time in Tests. Notably, this was Kohli's first hundred in the longest format since November 2019. This was also his first 50-plus score in 16 Test innings. Kohli smashed 186 off 364 balls (15 fours).

4,000 Test runs at home

By touching the 44-run mark in the innings, Kohli completed 4,000 Test runs in home conditions. Sachin Tendulkar (7,216), Rahul Dravid (5,598), Sunil Gavaskar (5,067), and Virender Sehwag (4,656) are the other Indians with the feat. Kohli also became the third-fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark (77 innings), beating Gavaskar (87) and Dravid (88). He now has 14 Test tons at home.

Kohli breaks this record of Brian Lara

Kohli has now raced to 4,856 international runs versus Australia in 89 games at 51.65 (100s: 16, 50s: 23). He has displaced Brian Lara (4,714) as the batter with the second-most international runs against Australia. Tendulkar tops the list with 6,707 runs.

Kohli ends his century drought

Kohli's last Test century came against Bangladesh (136) in Kolkata. Before the Ahmedabad game, he featured in 23 Tests after that Kolkata Test. He tallied 1,028 runs in this period at a paltry average of 25.70. Meanwhile, this was also Kohli's first 50-plus Test score in 16 innings. His 79 versus South Africa in January 2022 was his last 50-plus Test score.

Rohit Sharma completes 17,000 international runs

Indian captain Rohit Sharma added another feather to his already-illustrious hat as he became the seventh Indian to complete 17,000 international runs. The veteran opener accomplished the milestone while scoring a 58-ball 35 in India's first innings. Tendulkar (34,357), Kohli (25,233), Dravid (24,208), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), MS Dhoni (17,266), and Virender Sehwag (17,253) are the Indians ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs.

2,000 Test runs for Pujara against Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara has completed 2,000 runs versus Australia in Test cricket. Pujara, who became the fourth Indian to get the feat, scored 42 off 121 deliveries in India's first innings. His knock was laced with three boundaries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), and Dravid (2,143) are the other Indians with 2,000 or more Test runs against the Australian team.

Maiden Test ton in India for Gill

Indian opener Gill smashed his second Test century and a maiden in India (128 off 235 balls). He has become the fourth Indian player after Suresh Raina, Rohit, and KL Rahul to score hundreds in all three formats in a year. Gill now has the joint-third-most tons (7) among Indian batters at the age of 23, behind Sachin Tendulkar (22) and Kohli (15).

Most international runs in 2023

Gill is the highest run-scorer across formats this year with 923 runs at 71, including five hundreds and one fifty. He became the youngest Indian to slam a T20I hundred and a double-hundred in ODIs, both against New Zealand.

Khawaja attains these feats

Australian opener Khawaja played a marathon knock in the first innings. The southpaw put up a batting exhibition and ended up scoring a 422-ball 180 (21 fours). Khawaja became the first Australian left-handed batter to score a Test century in India in 12 Tests and 13 years. He became only the fourth Australian opener to smoke a 150-plus Test score on Indian soil.

Green's maiden Test ton; a historic Khawaja-Green stand

Green scored 114(170), his maiden century in Test cricket. Green and Khawaja added 208 runs for the fifth wicket, the second-highest partnership for Australia in Tests on Indian soil. Kim Hughes and Allan Border hold the top spot, having added 222 runs in the 1979 Chennai Test. Overall, the duo became the fifth Aussie pair to record a double-century stand in Tests in India.

Ashwin claims his 32nd Test fifer

Ashwin starred for India with the ball in the first innings, claiming his 32nd Test fifer (6/91). Ashwin has now equaled England legend James Anderson in terms of five-wicket hauls in Tests. The senior off-spinner has raced to 114 wickets against Australia in Test cricket, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble (111). Ashwin and Kumble are the only Indian bowlers with 100-plus wickets versus Australia.

Fastest Indian to 50 Test wickets

Axar Patel has become the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in Test cricket in terms of balls bowled (2,205). He accomplished the milestone on Day 5 by removing the dangerous Head. Despite his recent struggles with the ball, the left-arm spinner accomplished the milestone in just 12 Tests. Axar also smashed a fighting 79(113) in the first innings.

India, Australia to clash in WTC final

India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final, courtesy of New Zealand's two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch. The Lankans needed a win to stay alive in the race. However, they failed to defend 284 in the series opener. As Australia had already secured a final berth, India will meet them in the summit clash.

India's dominance at home (Tests)

India have won each of the 16 Test series at home since losing to England (2012). They have beaten Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand in this period. The Indians won 36 out of 46 home Tests in this period, having lost just three (to Australia in 2017 and 2023, as well as England in 2021).