IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 17, 2023, 10:41 am 3 min read

India thrashed SL 3-0 in their last ODI assignment (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to host New Zealand in the opener of the three-match ODI series on January 18. While the Men in Blue thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in their preceding ODI assignment, the Kiwis are coming off a 2-1 ODI series win on Pakistan soil. Notably, NZ are currently the top-ranked ODI team. Here we look at the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the duel. The venue has hosted six ODIs so far, with the side batting first emerging victorious thrice. The track here is generally known to favor batters, with the average first-innings score being 277. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 113 matches, with India winning 55 of them. NZ have won 50, while one resulted in a tie (7 NR). The Kiwis routed India 1-0 in their last bilateral ODI assignment, in 2022. India last won a series against NZ in 2019.

Can NZ turn up against the Indian team?

India haven't lost a bilateral series at home since March 2019 and would be raring to extend their streak. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj have been in stellar form lately. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will miss the services of their regular skipper Kane Williamson and the pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Tom Latham will lead the team.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

Here are the key performers

Kohli is back among heavy runs as he has smashed three centuries in his last four ODI outings. Pacer Siraj scalped nine wickets in three ODIs versus Sri Lanka at 10.22. NZ opener Devon Conway smashed 153 runs in the Pakistan ODI series at 51. Spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took four and three wickets, respectively, in the series.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Tom Latham (VC), Devon Conway, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Devon Conway (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (VC), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.