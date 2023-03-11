Sports

Rohit Sharma completes 17,000 international runs: Key stats

Rohit is India's seventh-highest run-getter in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his already-illustrious hat as he became the seventh Indian to complete 17,000 international runs. The veteran opener accomplished the milestone in the ongoing fourth and final Test against Australia. He scored a 58-ball 35 in India's first innings and unlocked the massive feat during the course. Here we look at his stats.

Rohit joins an elite list

Rohit has raced to 17,014 runs in 438 international appearances at 42.85. Among Indians, Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (25,047), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), MS Dhoni (17,266) and Virender Sehwag (17,253) are the ones ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs. Overall, Rohit became the 28th player to touch the 17,000-run mark in international cricket.

How he has fared in Tests?

Standing in his 49th Test, Rohit has raced to 3,379 runs at 45.66. The tally includes nine centuries and 14 half-centuries. Six of his nine tons have been recorded as an opener. In the ongoing series, he tallies 242 runs at 40.33. He slammed a ton in the opening game. Only Usman Khawaja (333) currently owns more runs in this series.

A look at his ODI numbers

Rohit currently owns 9,782 from 241 ODIs at an average of 48.91. His tally of 30 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (46) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 48 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. No other batter boasts multiple double-centuries in the format.

His numbers in T20I cricket

With 3,853 runs from 148 matches at an average of 31.32, Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in the T20Is. Only Kohli (4,008) has smashed more runs in T20Is. The veteran has a healthy strike rate of 139.24 in the format. His tally of four T20I tons is the highest for any player. The dasher also owns 29 fifties in the format.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Usman Khawaja stole the show with a brilliant 180-run knock, Cameron Green also smoked a hundred (114). Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a fifer. In reply, India got off to a decent start with openers Rohit and Shubman Gill adding 74 runs for the opening wicket.