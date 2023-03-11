Sports

NZ vs SL: Matt Henry slams his highest Test score

NZ vs SL: Matt Henry slams his highest Test score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 11, 2023, 10:06 am 2 min read

Henry recorded his highest Test score (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Matt Henry scored a fiery half-century in the ongoing opening Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter smoked 72 off just 75 deliveries as the hosts posted 373, replying to SL's first innings score of 355. His knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three maximums. Notably, this was Henry's highest score in the format. Here are his stats.

A much-needed fifty from Henry

The Kiwis were struggling at 235/7 when Henry arrived in the middle at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. He joined forces with Daryl Mitchell (102) and the duo stitched a timely 56-run stand for the eighth wicket. After Mitchell's departure, Henry found another potent partner in fellow pacer Neil Wagner (27). The duo added 69 runs as NZ got into the lead.

4th fifty for Henry

Henry, who is primarily a pacer, recorded his fourth half-century in just his 20th Test appearance. His previous highest Test score of 68* was recorded versus Pakistan earlier this year. He has raced to 458 runs in the format at a decent average of 22.9. Moreover, his strike rate reads 74.47. Overall, it was Mitchell's eighth fifty in First-Class cricket.

A look at his bowling stats

Earlier in the contest, Henry claimed figures worth 4/80 in 26 overs. The tally includes important wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne (50) and Angelo Mathews (47). The right-arm pacer has raced to 65 wickets in 20 Tests at 38.69. The tally includes a fifer.

How has the match proceeded?

As mentioned, the visitors posted 355 while batting first thanks to Karunaratne (50) and Kusal Mendis (87). NZ skipper Tim Southee claimed a fifer. Though NZ suffered a top-order collapse in reply, Daryl Mitchell's century and Henry's handy 72 put the Kiwis into the lead. Notably, SL need a win in this contest to stay alive in the ICC World Test Championship final race.