NZ vs ENG, D/N Test: Visitors extend lead; Blundell shines

Feb 17, 2023

Tom Blundell slammed his fourth Test ton on Day 2 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

It was an evenly poised affair between hosts New Zealand and England on Day 2 of the Day-Night Test at Bay Oval. Resuming from 37/3, NZ rallied to 306/10. Wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell slammed his fourth Test ton. Besides, Scott Kuggeleijn chipped in crucial runs. English seamer Ollie Robinson completed a stunning four-fer. England (79/2) lead by 98 runs heading into Day 3.

Conway and Blundell put England under pressure

Conway struck 77 off 151 deliveries (4s: 7, 6s: 1). He fetched a blistering 51-run stand with nightwatchman Neil Wagner (27). Conway then added 75 runs with Blundell as NZ steered past 150. Later, Blundell forged fifty-plus partnerships with Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner to get NZ in a respectable position (306/10).

Blundell fights back!

Blundell, who came to bat at 83/5, played a fiery inning. He slammed two boundaries off Jack leach to enter into the 90s. He was in no mood to slow down but James Anderson pulled curtains to his stay. The former slammed 19 fours and a six, thereby registering his career-best score in Tests. Blundell smashed his fourth Test ton and second versus England.

Robinson runs riot at Bay Oval

Robinson, who uprooted Tom Latham on Day 1, dismissed rival skipper Tim Southee, Kuggeleijn, and Daryl Mitchell to complete a four-fer (4/54). Anderson (3/36) had impressive returns, including the prized scalp of Blundell. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad (1/72), Jack Leach (1/84), and Ben Stokes (1/38) leaked runs at an economy rate of over 4.00 each.

New Zealand finish Day 2 on a positive note

England had a desirable opening partnership, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley adding 52 runs in no time. Duckett (25) edged an away delivery by Tickner in the 10th over. Crawley (28) departed soon, getting caught on a short-of-a-length delivery by Kuggeleijn. Ollie Pope (14*) is joined by nightwatchman Stuart Broad (6*) as England compiled 79/2 at stumps.