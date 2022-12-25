Sports

England's Test dominance in 2022: Decoding the notable batting numbers

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 25, 2022, 04:56 pm 4 min read

Stokes has led England to nine wins in 10 Tests in the McCullum era (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England scaled new heights in Test cricket in 2022. Their resurgence, with skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, is being widely hailed. The dynamic pair helped England win a historic Test series in Pakistan. Interestingly, Stokes has led England to nine wins in 10 Tests in the McCullum era. Here are the notable numbers from England's incredible Test season.

Why does this story matter?

Before Stokes took over, England were down and out in the longest format.

They lost the Ashes 4-0 before succumbing to the Windies away from home.

However, McCullum's 'BazBall' approach transformed the Test side.

England routed New Zealand 3-0 at home before winning the all-important Birmingham Test against India.

Series wins over South Africa (home) and Pakistan (away) followed suit.

Nine Test wins in 2022

Stokes joins Virat Kohli (2016) in winning nine matches each as captain in a calendar year. England lost just one Test, while none of the matches ended in a draw. Clive Lloyd (11 in 1984), Graeme Smith (11 in 2008), Steve Waugh (10 in 2002), Michael Vaughan (10 in 2004), and Ricky Ponting (10 in 2006 and 9 in 2005) are the others.

An uncanny run rate of 5.50

England finished the Pakistan Test series with a run rate of 5.50. According to ESPNcricinfo, they are the first side to have a run rate of five or more in a Test series (three or more matches). Australia held this record previously, having recorded a run rate of 4.66 against the West Indies in the three-match home series in 2015/16.

England have aced the run-chases this year

As per Mazher Arshad, England batters scored 1,833 runs in the 4th innings (Test matches) in 2022. This is the most by any team in Test history in a calendar year. Moreover, England have registered four Test centuries in run-chases this year (two each by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow). This is also a first for any team in the format.

England break a 112-year-old record

England posted 506/4 on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test, riding on centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Brook. They became the first side to slam over 500 runs on Day 1 of a Test. In 1910, Australia smashed 494 runs against South Africa in Sydney. Australia recorded a similar feat in 2012, smashing 482 runs against the same opposition.

Bairstow's Test numbers in 2022

Middle-order batter Bairstow wreaked havoc in the first half of the year. However, an untimely injury ended his campaign. Nevertheless, he scored 1,061 runs from 10 Tests at 66.31. The right-handed batter has struck at a phenomenal 76.22. His tally includes a total of six centuries and one fifty. Interestingly, Bairstow had slammed as many centuries in his first 79 Tests.

Bairstow scripts these records

Bairstow is the fourth England batter to have registered six Test centuries in a calendar year after Joe Root (2021), Michael Vaughan (2002), and Denis Compton (1947). Moreover, Bairstow is the first-ever batter to slam six Test tons in a calendar year while batting at number five or lower. He broke the record of former Australian captain Michael Clarke (5).

Twin centuries in a Test

During the Edgbaston Test (vs India), Bairstow became the first England batter to slam twin-centuries in a match since Andrew Strauss (against India in Chennai in 2008). Bairstow is the second England batter with two hundreds in a Test while batting at number five or lower. He matched the record of Compton, who scored 147 and 103* against Australia in 1947 in Adelaide.

Massive records for England

England chased 378 against India at Edgbaston, now their highest successful run-chase in Tests. This is also the highest chase by any team against India in the format. Root and Bairstow shared a 269*-run stand in the chase, the highest in the fourth innings of a Test against India. England became the first team to register four successful 250-plus chases in a calendar year.

Other significant feats

Root, the leading run-scorer of 2022 (Tests), became the second player to have registered the triple of 10,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 150 catches in the format. Earlier this year, he became the second Englishman to get past the 10,000-run mark in Tests after Alastair Cook (12,474). Meanwhile, Stokes equaled McCullum's record of most sixes in Test cricket (107).