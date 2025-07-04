Dior's $200K coat uses India's Mukaish work; faces backlash for...
What's the story
Luxury fashion house Dior is facing criticism for allegedly not crediting the Indian artisans who worked on a $2,00,000 (approximately ₹1.67 crore) coat in its latest collection. The coat, which was part of Jonathan Anderson's debut collection as the creative director for both menswear and womenswear at Dior, featured traditional Indian Mukaish embroidery. Despite its heritage and craftsmanship, Anderson has reportedly failed to acknowledge these artisans' contributions.
Craftsmanship details
Coat made by 12 artisans over 34 days
Fashion commentator Hanan Besnovic aka ideservecouture on Instagram highlighted why the coat was so expensive. The coat, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week on June 27, was made by 12 artisans over a period of 34 days. The embroidery technique used is called Mukaish or Badla work, which originated in the Awadh region of Lucknow. This traditional Indian embroidery involves using thin metal wires (badla) to create intricate designs on fabric without any thread or glue.
Similar past incident
Similar controversy involved Prada
This controversy comes right after another fashion debacle involving Prada. The Italian luxury brand faced criticism for presenting sandals at Milan Fashion Week that closely resembled India's Kolhapuri chappals. Although Prada described the footwear as "leather footwear," it did not acknowledge their Indian roots, leading to accusations of cultural appropriation by Indians.