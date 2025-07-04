Dior's $200K coat uses India's Mukaish work; faces backlash for...

Craftsmanship details

Coat made by 12 artisans over 34 days

Fashion commentator Hanan Besnovic aka ideservecouture on Instagram highlighted why the coat was so expensive. The coat, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week on June 27, was made by 12 artisans over a period of 34 days. The embroidery technique used is called Mukaish or Badla work, which originated in the Awadh region of Lucknow. This traditional Indian embroidery involves using thin metal wires (badla) to create intricate designs on fabric without any thread or glue.