5 styles that pair perfectly with printed pants
What's the story
Printed pants can be a bold fashion statement, giving a vibrant twist to your wardrobe.
They are available in various prints and colors, making them a versatile pick for any occasion.
However, pairing them with the right styles is important to balance the look and not overpower the outfit.
Here are five styles that go beautifully with printed pants, making you look chic without overdoing it.
Simple contrast
Solid color tops
Pairing printed pants with solid color tops is a classic approach that never fails.
The simplicity of a single-colored top lets the intricate designs of the pants stand out without clashing.
Opt for neutral shades like white, black, or beige for an understated look, or choose a color from the print itself to create harmony.
Casual Edge
Denim jackets
Denim jackets lend a casual edge to printed pants while still keeping things stylishly balanced.
The rugged texture of denim works well with soft fabrics used in printed trousers.
This combination is perfect for day outings or casual get-togethers, as it provides comfort and style at the same time.
Unified look
Monochrome layers
Going monochrome by pairing your top's color with one of the shades in your printed pants, can prove to be an elegant and put-together look.
Not only does this elongate your silhouette but also lends visual continuity to your outfit.
Making it perfect for formal as well as informal occasions.
Subtle accents
Minimalist accessories
When donning printed pants, it's best to keep accessories minimal to keep the focus on your statement piece.
Opting for simple jewelry (like stud earrings, thin bracelets) avoids clashing with the bold patterns.
A sleek handbag in a neutral shade further complements this style beautifully, lending a subtle yet sophisticated touch to the overall look without overpowering it.
Relaxed fit
Loose-fitting blouses
Loose-fitting blouses give you the best of both worlds when worn with printed pants.
Their laid-back fit balances out tighter silhouettes below, while adding a dash of sophistication above.
For extra air and movement, opt for lighter fabrics like cotton or linen during the summer months.
The combination gives you a chic look without sacrificing comfort, making it perfect for a range of occasions.