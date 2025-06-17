Sweet potato v/s yam: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Sweet potatoes and yams are often mistaken for each other because they look quite similar, but they are actually quite different, especially when it comes to nutrition.
Knowing the differences can help you make the right dietary decisions.
Both are starchy tubers, but they have different amounts of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to offer.
Here's a look at sweet potatoes and yams' nutrition.
Vitamins
Vitamin content differences
Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A, delivering more than 100% of the daily recommended value per serving. They also provide vitamin C and several B vitamins.
Yams are lower in vitamin A but provide a good amount of vitamin C and some B vitamins, too.
Minerals
Mineral composition
In the list of minerals, sweet potatoes have much more potassium and manganese than yams, so they're the better option for those minerals.
But yams also have their own nutritional benefits. They are rich in potassium too but beat sweet potatoes by being richer in calcium.
This difference in minerals makes each tuber unique in its contribution to a healthy diet.
Fiber
Fiber content comparison
Sweet potatoes are also known for their higher fiber content when compared to yams.
This particular trait makes sweet potatoes great for digestive health as it promotes regular bowel movements.
The higher fiber content also helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
By adding sweet potatoes to your diet, you can enjoy these digestive benefits, along with the perks of a nutrient-rich food option.
Calories
Caloric value analysis
When you go by calories, both sweet potatoes and yams are a good option to include in a balanced diet, as they are relatively low in calories.
Sweet potatoes, however, have a slight edge with lesser calories per serving than yams.
This minor difference can affect your dietary choices if you are strictly counting calories.
Eaten in moderation, both can be suitable healthy diet companions, giving energy without excess calories.
Glycemic index
Glycemic index considerations
The glycemic index (GI) is a tool that measures the impact of foods on blood sugar levels after consumption.
Sweet potatoes are known for their lower GI as compared to yams.
This characteristic can make sweet potatoes a preferable choice for individuals managing their blood sugar levels or have concerns related to diabetes.
This difference emphasizes choosing foods wisely for health management.