5 surprising benefits of freestyle swimming
What's the story
Freestyle swimming is one of the most popular aquatic activities and is also the most efficient and fastest.
Apart from being a competitive sport, freestyle swimming has many health benefits which may surprise many.
Swimming freestyle can increase physical fitness, improve mental health, and provide a full-body workout.
Here are five surprising benefits of including freestyle swimming in your routine.
Heart health
Enhances cardiovascular health
Freestyle swimming is one of the best cardio workouts, which makes the heart stronger and improves circulation.
It works on multiple muscle groups at once, increasing the heart rate and ensuring effective blood flow across the body.
Regular freestyle swimming can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases by improving cholesterol and lowering the blood pressure.
Mental clarity
Boosts mental well-being
Swimming has also proven to be great for mental health, reducing stress and promoting relaxation.
The rhythm of freestyle strokes along with controlled breathing calms the mind, which enhances focus and mental clarity.
Further, the water itself is soothing enough to reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Muscle development
Builds muscle strength
Freestyle swimming works out a number of muscles such as those of arms, shoulders, core, back, and legs.
The full-body workout builds lean muscle mass and increases endurance over time.
Unlike weightlifting or other high-impact workouts on land, which may put a lot of strain on joints or muscles, water offers resistance without putting too much pressure, making it perfect for strength-training.
Flexibility & balance
Improves flexibility & coordination
The fluid movements of freestyle swimming involve the coordination of different body parts, making it a great way to improve your flexibility over time, as well as your balance control, both inside water environments and outside them, too!
Practicing regularly improves your joint mobility, giving swimmers a wider range of motion, thus making them less prone to injuries from stiffness or lack thereof during other activities like running and cycling.
Calorie burn
Aids weight management
Freestyle swimming is an excellent way to burn calories, contributing to your weight loss efforts remarkably due to its high-intensity but low-impact nature as compared to conventional forms of exercise like jogging, aerobics classes, etc.
Depending on how intense and long you go, you can expect to burn anywhere between 400-700 calories/hour, making it an amazing option for those wanting to lose weight and lead a healthy life.