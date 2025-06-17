Your 7-day itinerary to Croatia's historic towns
What's the story
With its rich history and vibrant culture, Croatia provides a perfect opportunity to explore its historic towns over a week.
From ancient architecture to local traditions, every town has something unique to offer.
Here, we give you a glimpse of some of the most captivating towns in Croatia that are ideal for cultural discoveries.
Dubrovnik
Exploring Dubrovnik's ancient walls
Dubrovnik, popularly known as the "Pearl of the Adriatic," is famous for its remarkably preserved medieval walls. Walking atop these walls gives an incredible view of the city and the sea.
The Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasting of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architecture. You can visit landmarks like Rector's Palace and Sponza Palace, while enjoying street performances that showcase local culture.
Split
Split's Roman heritage
Split is home to Diocletian's Palace, one of the most important Roman monuments on the Adriatic coast.
The palace complex makes up about half of Split's old town and features ancient temples and cellars open for exploration.
You can walk through narrow streets lined with shops selling traditional crafts or laze at Riva Promenade while soaking in views of the harbor.
Rovinj
Rovinj's artistic charm
Rovinj is famous for its artistic vibe and beautiful setting on Istria's peninsula. The town has cobblestone streets with galleries displaying local art.
Walk through Grisia Street in summer when it becomes an open-air gallery displaying works by Croatian artists.
Head up to St. Euphemia Church for stunning views over red-roofed houses against blue waters.
Zadar
Zadar's modern installations
Zadar perfectly combines historical sites with modern installations like Sea Organ and Sun Salutation, designed by architect Nikola Basic, along its waterfront promenade Riva Walkway.
The attractions emit harmonious sounds using waves' energy or light displays powered by solar panels, respectively.
Explore the Roman Forum, visit the Archaeological Museum, or enjoy sunset views from the Greeting To The Sun installation.
Trogir
Trogir's medieval streets
Trogir has well-preserved medieval architecture within a small area surrounded by water.
Its historic center (another UNESCO World Heritage site) is littered with narrow alleys that lead past stone houses with intricate carvings.
Visit Cathedral of St. Lawrence, famous for Radovan Portal featuring biblical scenes carved out of limestone dating back to the 13th century.