Lifestyle

Viktor & Rolf turned fashion upside-down at Paris Fashion Week

Viktor & Rolf turned fashion upside-down at Paris Fashion Week

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 27, 2023, 02:48 pm 3 min read

The Viktor & Rolf show shocked audiences with their elegantly bizarre silhouettes

Viktor & Rolf turned fashion upside down, literally! The Dutch avant-garde luxury fashion house presented its collection at the Hôtel Intercontinental on January 25 during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week show in Paris. Models graced the ramp featuring topsy-turvy dresses leaving the audience jarred and confused. Check out the bizarre looks from Viktor & Rolf's collection at the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Viktor and Rolf presented a total of 18 skewed dresses

The Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren presented a total of 18 upside-down, sideways, and diagonal glittering silhouettes as part of their brand's spring haute couture collection. Some of the fairytale-like frocks were worn right side up, and many were unusually skewed. The models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments down the runway.

The collection is inspired by Dante's 'The Divine Comedy'

The collection is apparently inspired by Dante's "The Divine Comedy". One model had the gown attached to her waist horizontally, with the bodice in front and the skirt in the back. Another was flipped completely upside down, with the voluminous bottom of the gown covering the model's face, and the model's legs seemed to emerge from the dress' neckline!

Doja Cat among others attended the bizarre show

The one-of-a-kind event was attended by a number of A-listers, including popstar Doja Cat. She was donning a pinstripe brown suit, with a fake mustache, goatee, and brows. Earlier, she showed up all red in 30,000 crystals and body paint to Schiaparelli's show. Other personalities who attended the star-studded event were singer and actor Noah Cyrus, TV star Rinna, and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo.

Evoking an abstract sense of surrealism

"Today we unveiled our new Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection 'Late Stage Capitalism Waltz'. Floating gowns, evoking an abstract sense of surrealism, are layered on structurally sculpted corsets," the designers wrote on Instagram.

The fashion duo is known for their unconventional designs

This is not the first time Viktor & Rolf has come up with something bizarre and unconventional. The designer duo is known for their cutting-edge designs that defy norms and present playful and innovative shows featuring exaggerated narratives. Their collections rely heavily on theatrical and performative fashion runways and are not meant to be worn in real-world scenarios.

Couture is more of an art than fashion

While Viktor & Rolf's presentation garnered a jarring reaction from netizens, the real essence of haute couture is often misunderstood by common people. Couture isn't something to be worn on daily basis, nor is it suitable for real-world occasions. Instead, it is more of a creation of exclusive custom-fitted high-end fashion design that is supposed to blur the lines between reality and fiction.

Check out Viktor and Rolf's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by viktorandrolf on January 27, 2023 at 12:25 pm IST