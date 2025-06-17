How to wear a bow tie: 5 tips
Bow ties have always been the epitome of elegance and sophistication. Celebrities often use them to make a statement, proving their timelessness.
Be it a formal event or some casual outing, bow ties can take any look a notch higher.
Here are some tips from celebrities on how to wear bow ties effortlessly and in style.
Fabric choice
Choose the right fabric
Selecting the right fabric is integral for achieving the look you desire.
Silk is a favorite among celebrities because of its luxurious feel and sheen, it works perfectly for formal occasions.
Cotton and linen provide a more relaxed vibe, ideal for daytime events or casual gatherings.
The fabric can make or break your entire look.
Knot technique
Mastering the knot
The way you tie your bow tie can make all the difference.
Celebrities often opt for self-tied bow ties as they allow for personalization in size and shape, adding character to their ensemble.
Practicing different knot techniques can help achieve that perfect balance between symmetry and individuality.
Color matching
Color coordination matters
Color coordination is key when it comes to styling with bow ties.
Celebs often match the color of their bow tie to another element of their outfit, like a pocket square or socks, for a put-together look.
You could also experiment with contrasting colors to give your outfit an interesting twist.
Accessory pairing
Accessorize thoughtfully
Thoughtful pairing of accessories takes style a notch higher when you are wearing a bow tie.
Celebrities often complete their look with some cufflinks or watches. These either match or tone down the boldness of the bow tie.
This technique adds dimension to the outfit without making it look overwhelming.
It's a fine balance which when achieved, speaks volumes about your attention to detail and understanding of personal style.
Personal touch
Embrace personal style
Celebrities emphasize the importance of personal style in donning bow ties, encouraging you to opt for quirky patterns or designs that suit your taste.
Be it polka dots, stripes, or floral prints, choosing patterns that speak to you personally adds character and confidence to your look.
Not only does the choice give a personal touch to the look, but it also makes it unique, proving your knowledge of your own style.