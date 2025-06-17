Try these 5 chic no-heat hairstyles today
What's the story
On hectic workdays, styling your hair quickly without heat is a lifesaver.
These no-heat hairstyles are not only swift to create but also protect your hair from damage.
Here are five styles that can be effortlessly achieved in minutes, ideal for those mornings when time is of the essence.
Easy elegance
Sleek low bun
A sleek low bun is a classic choice that screams professionalism and elegance.
To get this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a bun, securing it with bobby pins or a hair tie.
This hairstyle goes well with straight as well as wavy hair textures, and keeps your hair neatly out of the way all day long.
Regal look
Braided crown
The braided crown is the perfect option to add a hint of sophistication to your look.
Part your hair down the middle and then braid each side from the front to the back.
Pin both the braids together at the back with bobby pins or small elastics to create a crown effect.
This style works best for medium to long hair lengths.
Casual chic
Messy top knot
For the more relaxed look, the messy top knot is a great option.
Pull all your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around itself to make a bun, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Let some strands fall naturally around your face for an effortlessly chic vibe that goes with the theme of any casual work place.
Simple sophistication
Half-up twist
The half-up twist is all about simplicity meets elegance.
Simply take two sections of hair from either side of your head above the ears, twist them towards each other at the back of your head and secure them with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This hairstyle adds volume but keeps most of your locks free-flowing.
Trendy twist
Side braid ponytail
A side braid ponytail is the best way to combine practicality with trendiness in one easy step!
Just braid a loose side braid starting near temple level. Once it's done, pull all remaining strands into a low ponytail.
Secure tightly with a rubber band, ensuring comfortability during wear time.
Whether running errands between meetings or enjoying a lunch break outdoors, this style's both comfy and trendy.