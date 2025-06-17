What's the story

Known as the "City of Lakes" for its scenic beauty, Udaipur is also famous for its artisanal tradition.

The beautiful city in Rajasthan, India, is home to an exquisite collection of handicrafts that speak of centuries-old techniques and cultural heritage.

If you are a craft-lover, Udaipur is your best bet for exploring and admiring traditional arts.

The local artisans keep their ancestral skills alive, from intricate textiles to exquisite pottery.