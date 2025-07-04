Astronaut captures stunning lightning bolt shooting into Earth from space

An astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) has captured a stunning image of a rare weather phenomenon called a sprite lightning bolt. The photo was taken as the ISS passed over Mexico and the US early this morning. It shows a bright red flash, known as a sprite, lighting up Earth's upper atmosphere above a thunderstorm.

Astronaut's post Breathtaking view of sprite The stunning image was shared by astronaut Nichole 'Vapor' Ayers on X. "Just. Wow. As we went over Mexico and the US this morning, I caught this sprite," she wrote, sharing the breathtaking view from space. The photo has already created a buzz among atmospheric researchers who study these elusive weather phenomena known as Transient Luminous Events (TLEs).

Sprite details What are sprite lightning bolts? Sprites are mysterious flashes of light that occur high above thunderstorm clouds. Unlike regular lightning, which strikes between clouds or from cloud to ground, sprites erupt in the thin air of the mesosphere. They often appear as red jellyfish-shaped bursts or columns and are triggered by intense electrical activity in thunderstorms far below.

Twitter Post Take a look at the post Just. Wow. As we went over Mexico and the U.S. this morning, I caught this sprite.



Sprites are TLEs or Transient Luminous Events, that happen above the clouds and are triggered by intense electrical activity in the thunderstorms below. We have a great view above the clouds, so… pic.twitter.com/dCqIrn3vrA — Nichole “Vapor” Ayers (@Astro_Ayers) July 3, 2025

Observation advantage How the view from ISS helps study such phenomena From their unique vantage point in orbit, astronauts have a clear, unobstructed view of these fleeting events. This is something rarely possible from the ground where clouds and weather often block the view. The photo taken by Ayers offers a rare glimpse into one of Earth's most elusive weather phenomena and will help scientists study how sprites form and their role in Earth's upper atmosphere.