Astronaut captures stunning lightning bolt shooting into Earth from space
What's the story
An astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) has captured a stunning image of a rare weather phenomenon called a sprite lightning bolt. The photo was taken as the ISS passed over Mexico and the US early this morning. It shows a bright red flash, known as a sprite, lighting up Earth's upper atmosphere above a thunderstorm.
Astronaut's post
Breathtaking view of sprite
The stunning image was shared by astronaut Nichole 'Vapor' Ayers on X. "Just. Wow. As we went over Mexico and the US this morning, I caught this sprite," she wrote, sharing the breathtaking view from space. The photo has already created a buzz among atmospheric researchers who study these elusive weather phenomena known as Transient Luminous Events (TLEs).
Sprite details
What are sprite lightning bolts?
Sprites are mysterious flashes of light that occur high above thunderstorm clouds. Unlike regular lightning, which strikes between clouds or from cloud to ground, sprites erupt in the thin air of the mesosphere. They often appear as red jellyfish-shaped bursts or columns and are triggered by intense electrical activity in thunderstorms far below.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the post
Just. Wow. As we went over Mexico and the U.S. this morning, I caught this sprite.— Nichole “Vapor” Ayers (@Astro_Ayers) July 3, 2025
Sprites are TLEs or Transient Luminous Events, that happen above the clouds and are triggered by intense electrical activity in the thunderstorms below. We have a great view above the clouds, so… pic.twitter.com/dCqIrn3vrA
Observation advantage
How the view from ISS helps study such phenomena
From their unique vantage point in orbit, astronauts have a clear, unobstructed view of these fleeting events. This is something rarely possible from the ground where clouds and weather often block the view. The photo taken by Ayers offers a rare glimpse into one of Earth's most elusive weather phenomena and will help scientists study how sprites form and their role in Earth's upper atmosphere.
Past sightings
Similar event captured over Himalayas in 2023
A similar event was witnessed a few years ago over the Himalayas when amateur photographers captured the stunning sight over the Tibetan Plateau. A recent research paper detailed this image, revealing that these sprites were caused by powerful lightning strikes hitting the ground from cloud tops. These strikes came from a massive thunderstorm system called a mesoscale convective complex, which spanned over 200,000 square kilometers from the Ganges Plain to the Tibetan Plateau.