The highly anticipated Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed due to a technical snag.

The delay comes after SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which was supposed to carry Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and others, detected a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak during post-static fire booster inspections.

The new launch date will be announced soon as repairs are underway.