US-based space station developer eyes ISRO's Gaganyaan for launch services
What's the story
US-based space company, Vast, is eyeing Indian rockets to ferry crew members to its upcoming commercial space station, which is set to launch in 2026.
Vast CEO Max Haot recently met a leadership team from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at a global space exploration conference in New Delhi.
The meeting was held to discuss possible collaborations in space technology.
Future plans
Vision for future space stations
Vast is in the race to build a space station that will take over from the International Space Station (ISS), which is due to be retired by 2031.
Haot also said he was interested in India's Gaganyaan mission, which hopes to achieve human spaceflight by early 2027. He also wanted to host scientific payloads on the station.
The company has a deal with NASA, to aid its "concept maturation and eventual implementation of space station modules."
Space station
Haven-1: A glimpse into Vast's space station
Vast plans to launch Haven-1, a single-module space station, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in May 2026.
The spacecraft is designed with four sleeping quarters and several mid-deck storage units for scientific modules. It also features shared space with a fold-out table and several crew interfaces.
Haot confirmed that they are on schedule for their May 2026 launch.
Collaboration
Vast welcomes collaboration with ISRO
Vast is open to the idea of using Gaganyaan rockets as a transportation service for its space station.
Haot said he would love to hear about other reliable and safe options that could be used to transport customers using the Gaganyaan vehicle to their space station.
He also welcomed potential collaboration with ISRO regarding Haven facilities, considering India's plans for its own space station.