A recent international clinical trial, led by scientists from China and the US, has unveiled a new medication's potential in treating a difficult-to-treat form of lung cancer.

The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting in Chicago.

The study examined zongertinib, an oral medication that outperformed standard treatment options for HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).