New drug shows promise in treating tough lung cancer type
What's the story
A recent international clinical trial, led by scientists from China and the US, has unveiled a new medication's potential in treating a difficult-to-treat form of lung cancer.
The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting in Chicago.
The study examined zongertinib, an oral medication that outperformed standard treatment options for HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Mechanism
Zongertinib targets HER2 protein in lung cancer cells
Zongertinib works by targeting the HER2 protein and inhibiting the activity of its tyrosine kinase.
The enzyme is critical for signaling cell growth, making it an important target in treating cancer.
The study's lead researchers found that this new oral medication was more effective than standard treatments for patients with HER2-mutated NSCLC, a particularly hard-to-treat type of lung cancer.
Treatment challenges
Limited treatment options for HER2-mutated NSCLC
HER2-mutated NSCLC is a difficult variant of lung cancer, with only one Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment option: intravenous antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy.
This standard treatment comes with potential side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, and skin rashes.
Wang Xin from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Cancer Hospital has expressed optimism about zongertinib's potential to set a new standard for targeted therapy in HER2-mutant NSCLC.
Study details
Multi-cohort study conducted across 82 global sites
The multi-cohort study was conducted at 82 sites across the globe, with major contributions from the US, China, and Japan.
The NEJM analysis comprised 188 NSCLC patients, with Asian populations accounting for the majority.
This extensive trial highlights the global interest in zongertinib as a potential new treatment for HER2-mutated NSCLC.