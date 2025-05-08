Why NASA skipped global space conference in India
What's the story
NASA did not send representatives to the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX-2025) in New Delhi.
The 3-day event began on May 7 and will run until May 9. It is being attended by delegates from 35 nations, including officials from space agencies of China, Japan, Canada, and Europe.
The absence of the American space agency has raised concerns among experts and advocates in the field of space exploration.
Budget constraints
Transition at NASA amid budget cuts
The main reason for NASA's absence from GLEX-2025 is said to be a transition period in the agency.
This change comes as President Donald Trump proposed a budget for NASA in the White House's 2026 "skinny budget."
The proposal indicates a drastic cut in the agency's funding, the largest single-year cut in American history.
Funding reduction
Proposed budget cuts and their implications
The proposed budget calls for a 24% cut in top-line funding for NASA, slashing it from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion.
This reduction has raised alarm among experts, who warn that such cuts could have a major impact on US space exploration efforts, possibly giving China an edge in the race to the Moon.
The GLEX-2025 is being organized by the International Astronautical Federation and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Space exploration
PM Modi's vision for India's space journey
Inaugurating the global conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that for India, space exploration is about empowerment and reaching higher together.
He detailed ambitious plans to set up the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and land an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040.
Modi's vision highlights India's commitment to working with the international community in space exploration for the betterment of humanity.