May 08, 202511:39 am

What's the story

Elon Musk's Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The approval enables the company to provide its satellite communication services in the country.

The green light comes after Starlink agreed to comply with India's newly introduced national security regulations.

The company's focus will be on providing broadband connectivity in remote areas and homes across India.