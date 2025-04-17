Musk's X to replace DMs with XChat: What is it?
What's the story
Elon Musk-owned X is said to be planning a major overhaul of its direct messaging (DM) feature.
The platform may soon introduce a new messaging system called XChat, according to the latest rumors.
The news gained significant attention when Zach Warunek, an engineer at X, replied to a user's query confirming that the entire DM system would be replaced with something new.
Speculations
XChat's arrival hinted by Musk
The speculation about the introduction of XChat isn't new.
Back in January, a popular account on X called @xDaily shared a screenshot showing an icon for XChat replacing the Messages option on the platform's sidebar.
Further adding fuel to these rumors, Musk hinted at the change in February when he announced plans to ditch his phone number and use X for all text and call communications.
Feature leaks
Screenshots reveal potential features of XChat
Earlier this month, a user @swak_12 had shared screenshots of a PIN verification screen for XChat, indicating its resemblance with secure messaging apps such as Signal.
Later, another user @P4mui has posted images highlighting possible features of XChat.
These included end-to-end encrypted messaging, file transfers, and the option to mark messages as unread or delete them individually for all recipients.